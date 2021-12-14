Menu
Douglas Edward DeBlois
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Douglas Edward DeBlois

PARK HILLS – Douglas Edward DeBlois departed this life December 8, 2021, at his home in Park Hills. He was born October 2, 1959, to the late Raymond and Betty DeBlois.

Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Debbie Voyles; sister-in-law, Shawn DeBlois; and nephews, Chad DeBlois, Gary DeBlois, Chandler DeBlois, and Garrett Voyles.

Doug is survived by one son, Thomas Edwards; granddaughter, Paislee Edwards; grandson, Ty; brothers, Charlie (Shirley) DeBlois, Pete (Cheryl) DeBlois, Bobby (Becky) DeBlois, and Billy (Sherri) DeBlois; sister, Marsha (Danny) Galvan. Many nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends also survive.

Arrangements were by the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I have known you all my whole life. Sending many thoughts & prayers to the DeBlois family.
Mark Brockes
Friend
December 16, 2021
R.I.P. Buddy, We spent a lot of time on the road to work together and had some good times! Prayers for the Deblois family and May God Bless you all!
David Easter Sr.
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all during this time of loss.
Mike Bowers
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Doug and I remained friends since we were small. REST IN PEACE DOUG. Prayers for the family.
Melanie Young
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of my dear friend! We were friends from the cradle and had many memories and I will miss him dearly! RIP MY FRIEND, I´ll see you on the other side!
Buck Copeland
Family
December 14, 2021
To the DeBlois family! I’m sorry for the loss of Doug, he was a very sweet guy and I’ll miss seeing him!! Till we meet in heaven Doug RIP.
Deana Wamsley
Friend
December 13, 2021
Am so glad me got to visit last week. Will miss you my "Dear" Friend. Will always cherish the memories of mushrooms and fish fries. Love you
Becky and Nancy Hays and Bequette
Friend
December 9, 2021
You will be missed by many. Fly high my friend. Love Nicky
Nicky Gross
Friend
December 9, 2021
What a magical time it was of the boys playing ball on their Elvins team, all of us parents sitting in the hot sun watching the games...so many memories. Blessings to your family.
Mary Ann Baker (Craig's mom)
Friend
December 8, 2021
Grew up with Doug & played a lot of baseball games . Went all through school with him & Buck Copeland . A lot of good times .
Randy Pritchett
Classmate
December 8, 2021
