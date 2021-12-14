Douglas Edward DeBlois

PARK HILLS – Douglas Edward DeBlois departed this life December 8, 2021, at his home in Park Hills. He was born October 2, 1959, to the late Raymond and Betty DeBlois.

Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for the outdoors and wildlife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Debbie Voyles; sister-in-law, Shawn DeBlois; and nephews, Chad DeBlois, Gary DeBlois, Chandler DeBlois, and Garrett Voyles.

Doug is survived by one son, Thomas Edwards; granddaughter, Paislee Edwards; grandson, Ty; brothers, Charlie (Shirley) DeBlois, Pete (Cheryl) DeBlois, Bobby (Becky) DeBlois, and Billy (Sherri) DeBlois; sister, Marsha (Danny) Galvan. Many nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends also survive.

Arrangements were by the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.