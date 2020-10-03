Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earl Wood

Earl Wood

FARMINGTON – Earl Wood, of Farmington, passed away September 29, 2020, at his home at the age of 91. He was born July 21, 1929, in Centerville, Missouri, to the late Loomis Daniel and Eve Ann "Annie" (Buford) Wood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Casteel) Wood in 2004 and one brother, Eugene Wood.

Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. After being honorably discharged from the Army he worked at Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood. After 32 years there he retired as a general foreman. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmington and the Scottish Rite in St. Louis. Just about every morning you could find Earl at area flea markets and pawn shops. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Survivors include a cousin, Mavis Bodenschotz of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a graveside service at a later date to be announced. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.