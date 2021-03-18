Edna Barnes

PARK HILLS – Edna M. (Harr) Barnes of Farmington passed away March 16, 2021, at the age of 83 years. She was born February 15, 1938, in Marble Hill to the late Thomas and Ida (Raines) Harr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Barnes; two children Tom Olive, and Anita Martin; two grandsons, Jacob and David Olive; and one great-grandson, Garrett Stricklin.

Edna is survived by her son, Kenneth (wife, Cheryl) Olive; eight grandchildren, Shawn, Amy, Brandon, Matthew, Jenifer, Elizabeth, Caleb and Graci; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle, Dalton, Easton, Vincent, Gabrielle, Keagan, and Amelia; one sister, Elaine (husband, Dale) Barnett; brother, Ellis (wife, Jessie) Harr. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Parkview Cemetery.