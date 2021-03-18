Menu
Edna Barnes
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Edna Barnes

PARK HILLS – Edna M. (Harr) Barnes of Farmington passed away March 16, 2021, at the age of 83 years. She was born February 15, 1938, in Marble Hill to the late Thomas and Ida (Raines) Harr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Barnes; two children Tom Olive, and Anita Martin; two grandsons, Jacob and David Olive; and one great-grandson, Garrett Stricklin.

Edna is survived by her son, Kenneth (wife, Cheryl) Olive; eight grandchildren, Shawn, Amy, Brandon, Matthew, Jenifer, Elizabeth, Caleb and Graci; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle, Dalton, Easton, Vincent, Gabrielle, Keagan, and Amelia; one sister, Elaine (husband, Dale) Barnett; brother, Ellis (wife, Jessie) Harr. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Parkview Cemetery.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kenny & Cheryl, I'm so sorry for your loss . I'm also sorry I wasn't able to pay my respects today. You're mother was such a talented woman. I still have few things that I bought many many years ago she had made for me. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all more than words can express. Your friend, Moppy
Mary Ransom
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I know she sure has been through some tough times. She was always a joy to be around and I know she made my Uncle Ralph happy. She will be missed. Prayers to all of her family.
Joyce Banovz
March 18, 2021
To the family of Edna Barnes, sorry for your loss. Will be Praying for the Family
Moman & Pat Thurman
March 18, 2021
