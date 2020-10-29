Edward Pete Cergnul

FREDERICKTOWN – Edward Pete Cergnul of Fredericktown passed away on October 25, 2020, at Claru DeVille Nursing Home at the age of 85. Edward was born on May 16, 1935, in Buckner, Illinois, to the late John and Adelia "Dollie" (Maragni) Cergnul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Cergnul, Virginia Tiepelman, Frank Cergnul and Emil Cergnul.

Edward is survived by his sisters, Liela Becker of Bismarck, Missouri, and Rosemarie Peterson of Hillsboro, Oregon; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Edward never met a stranger and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed Christmas movies and music, especially polkas. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to be held on Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Father William Thess. Graveside service to be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser, Illinois, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the donor's charity of choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.