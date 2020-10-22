Edward 'Weldon' Fenwick

DESLOGE – Edward Fenwick passed away at the age 70 on October 19, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by the ones he loved. He was born September 2, 1950, to the late Clarence Austin and Tessie (Rawlins) Fenwick, Sr. Edward served his country in the United States Army and later was a member of the Steelworkers Union. He loved taking care of his horses in his past time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Edward W. Fenwick, Jr.; brothers, Jim Ray Vandiver, Harold Lee Fenwick, and Clarence Austin Fenwick, Jr.

Edward is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Smith) Fenwick; children, Gary Fenwick and wife Pam, Lisa Fenwick and spouse Rachel; grandchildren, Katherine (fiancé Brett Reeves) Rumpell, Rylan Kennedy-Crawford, Peyton Fenwick, Gary Allen (Rachel) Fenwick, Jr., Mason Fenwick, Chaz "Levi" Fenwick, and Austin Fenwick; great-granddaughter, Elisabeth Fenwick; siblings, Rev. Delmar (Joann) Fenwick, Frank (Pat) Fenwick, Sharon Fenwick and Carol Fenwick; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires masks or facial coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.