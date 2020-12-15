Dr. Edward Elias Mardini

PRINCETON, Ky. – Dr. Edward Elias Mardini died December 12, 2020, in Princeton, Kentucky, surrounded by family. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 1932, the son of the late Elias and Mary Mardini. Edward recently moved with family to Eddyville, Kentucky, having spent the prior five years living with them in Garden City, Kansas; prior to that he resided in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Dr. Mardini received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. Edward met the love of his life, Florence Jane Skipper Mardini, during work at a hospital where she was a nurse; they married February 4, 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the war in Vietnam. Ed and Jane relocated to Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he began his medical practice in General Surgery and raised their four children. Dr. Mardini served as "Team Doctor" for the North County Raider Football Team and donated his time to provide free athletic physicals to several area school districts.

Dr. Mardini and his wife were instrumental in forming the Bonne Terre Hospital Medical Explorer Post, mentoring young people in their future career aspirations. Many of those explorers went on to become surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and orthopedics specialists, bringing pride to Dr, Mardini and Jane.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Florence Jane Skipper Mardini (March 4, 2011); his two sons, Edward (Bo) Mardini (June 21, 1994), and James (Jimmy) Mardini (May 19, 2008); and sisters, Helen Gorra, and Margaret Koury.

Edward is survived by daughter, Susan Mardini; daughter, Laila Mardini Curran and husband Sam, and their three children Keith Curran, Jake and wife Heidi Curran, and Casey Curran; son Jimmy's daughter, Nicole Mardini Williams and her children Trenten, Blakley, and Finley Williams; daughter-in-law, Angie Mardini; childhood best friend Al Busada; close family friends Katherine Hardy, Robert Bockenkamp, and Kathy Skipper. Many nephews and nieces also survive.

Dr. Mardini recognized the seriousness of the current health pandemic and would not want friends risking their own health by attending his memorial; therefore, no formal services are planned at this time. Donations in his honor may be made by supporting local businesses currently suffering during this pandemic, with possible catering from local restaurantsakeries to provide meals/snacks to the heroic medical individuals in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes working valiantly to treat our loved ones, often serving as "family" when patients' families cannot visit due to the restrictions.