Edward Mardini
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Dr. Edward Elias Mardini

PRINCETON, Ky. – Dr. Edward Elias Mardini died December 12, 2020, in Princeton, Kentucky, surrounded by family. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 1932, the son of the late Elias and Mary Mardini. Edward recently moved with family to Eddyville, Kentucky, having spent the prior five years living with them in Garden City, Kansas; prior to that he resided in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Dr. Mardini received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. Edward met the love of his life, Florence Jane Skipper Mardini, during work at a hospital where she was a nurse; they married February 4, 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the war in Vietnam. Ed and Jane relocated to Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he began his medical practice in General Surgery and raised their four children. Dr. Mardini served as "Team Doctor" for the North County Raider Football Team and donated his time to provide free athletic physicals to several area school districts.

Dr. Mardini and his wife were instrumental in forming the Bonne Terre Hospital Medical Explorer Post, mentoring young people in their future career aspirations. Many of those explorers went on to become surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and orthopedics specialists, bringing pride to Dr, Mardini and Jane.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Florence Jane Skipper Mardini (March 4, 2011); his two sons, Edward (Bo) Mardini (June 21, 1994), and James (Jimmy) Mardini (May 19, 2008); and sisters, Helen Gorra, and Margaret Koury.

Edward is survived by daughter, Susan Mardini; daughter, Laila Mardini Curran and husband Sam, and their three children Keith Curran, Jake and wife Heidi Curran, and Casey Curran; son Jimmy's daughter, Nicole Mardini Williams and her children Trenten, Blakley, and Finley Williams; daughter-in-law, Angie Mardini; childhood best friend Al Busada; close family friends Katherine Hardy, Robert Bockenkamp, and Kathy Skipper. Many nephews and nieces also survive.

Dr. Mardini recognized the seriousness of the current health pandemic and would not want friends risking their own health by attending his memorial; therefore, no formal services are planned at this time. Donations in his honor may be made by supporting local businesses currently suffering during this pandemic, with possible catering from local restaurantsakeries to provide meals/snacks to the heroic medical individuals in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes working valiantly to treat our loved ones, often serving as "family" when patients' families cannot visit due to the restrictions.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will missy brother, Ed for a long time. He was my brother by another mother. My mother raised him and his sisters along with my brother,Sam and my sister, Sadie since I was 4 and Ed was 3 years old while his parents were at work in their business. We were like one family in Brooklyn, N. Y. I treasure the past 5 years when we visited each other frequently. May God rest his soul and bless Susan, Laila and Sam.
Albert Busada
December 26, 2020
Sending love to the Mardini family. Sorry for your loss. Served your mom and dad for many of the years at the country club. They were a comical couple that always keep me on my toes.
Robin McConnell
December 23, 2020
Susan & Laila so sorry for your families loss, keeping you both in my thoughts & prayers your dad saved me by diagnosing my appendix rupture another Dr said I had a bladder infection... wrong they ruptured & cause me my problems today was diagnosed w/crohns @18..& have had fits w/crohns throughout my life & now I'm living at Camelot home in farmington,I'll never forget when you all lived on church street & my brother mike was so in love w/u both but was always afraid to approach you girl, and hes still like that although I've not seen him or Barbie since dads funeral of course way before this crazy pandemic..
Janice Hickman Jenkinss
December 17, 2020
Dr. Mardini was truly a special man. He dedicated himself to his community in so many numerous ways and was a wonderful family man. Laila and Susan, I am sending my heartfelt condolences. To live a life of purpose, kindness, and love as your father did is truly our most important task in this life. He truly was an outstanding nan and there is no question he is resting in the glory of heaven. May your memories comfort you at this time.
Deb Foster
December 17, 2020
What a great couple they were. My wife and I were in the Hospital Auxiliary with Ed and Jane. We had dances at the Catholic Church basement to raise money. So much fun. I remember going to their home at TDL for a few parties also. My Dad got bit bad by a dog and was in the hospital for awhile. When Dr Mardini would walk into his room he would start barking like a dog. My Dad loved it. The world lost a wonderful human being this month. So long Ed until we meet again.
Jean Brenon
December 17, 2020
Dear Susan and Laila, I was so sorry to hear of Ed´s passing. He was a great man who had immeasurable impacts on countless individuals in our community. The time spent with all of us in the medical explorers post paid huge dividends to all involved rather we went on to pursue medicine, teaching, business or what ever field we all pursued. He was a great freind, dedicated teacher, provider of medical help or advice to all who needed it and a valuable asset to our entire community in countless ways for countless years. Please know your families are in our thoughts and prayers. Chip
Chip Peterson
December 16, 2020
Susan, I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. I pray for peace and comfort for you and your family.
Laura L. Metcalf-Hedrick
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the Mardini family. I was a student nurse at Bonne Terre Hospital and always appreciated how kind he was to the students and willingness to answer our questions. He was a wonderful surgeon.
June Boyer
December 16, 2020
Susan, my deepest condolences on the loss of your dad. Lifting you and your family up in prayers and wishes for peace and comfort.
Kim Swart
December 16, 2020
I'm so happy I knew this man, he was a wonderful man and Doctor. He was a true asset to Bonne Terre. My deepest sympathies to all family and friends, God Bless.
Dwight D. Hambrick
December 16, 2020
Laila and Susan, My thoughts and prayers go out to your family. Both your mother and father serviced the community and helped many for years. They both are missed by many in the Bonne Terre area.
Robin Szasz Bauer
December 16, 2020
Dr. Mardini and Jayne were such a wonderful part of our community when Bonne Terre was still a town where every one knew each other and saw each other in the hub and gathering place called Downtown. They were also part of the sensation of Terre Du Lac and their children grew up with Terre Du Lac as it became its own town out of a resort frequented by St Louisans and people from out of state until they retired there. We were lucky to have Dr. Mardini choose our community of Bonne Terre, when he could have gone anywhere he wanted to practice. Thank you for being with us for a time, Dr. Mardini and family. My sympathy to children and loved ones of Dr.
R.K. DREIER
December 16, 2020
Dr. Mardini was a true iconic figure to our hometown of Bonne Terre. I went to school with all of his children and my parents were good friends with him and Jane. I had several visits to him where he always managed to bring a smile on my face. He definitely had a sense of humor, a down to earth personality and always remained humble in his profession. My heartfelt condolences go out to Laila, Susan and their families. May you always know what an impact he had on so many in our hometown. God Bless.
Jayne Bess
December 15, 2020
So desperately sorry to loose a great man.
Medical Explorer Post 202
December 15, 2020
Ed, I hope you and Jane and Donnie are having a great reunion. Remember how much I love you. I will see you soon, Kathy
Kathy Skipper
December 15, 2020
Fond memories of he and Jane, my mother Linda loved them as her own family. Sending prayers of comfort and peace.
Leigh Rawson Daugherty
December 15, 2020
Betty Skipper
December 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Nick Mabery
December 15, 2020
Susan and Laila I am so sorry to hear about your dad. He was truly a great person. Prayers to you and your families.
Kathy Rawson Wann
December 15, 2020
They sure don´t make docs like him anymore. He was one of a kind We were so lucky to have him as our doctor at NCHS along with his beautiful twin girls. My thoughts and prayers are with you Susan and Laila and all his loved ones God Bless You comfort you always Teresa
Teresa Yoder
December 15, 2020
Dr. Martini and his wife were always so nice to me. I went to school with his daughters. I will always remember Doc and his family, they were wonderful people and I cherish the friendship we had.
Ann Beebout Williams
December 15, 2020
My sympathy to each of you. Remembering Dr. Mardini taking time to go into town to get some medicine for our son at one of the many Cash picnics. Prayers.
Kathy Cash Nausley
December 15, 2020
Dr Mardini was a great doctor and a wonderful person to work with. He will be greatly missed by many
Virginia Stegall
December 15, 2020
