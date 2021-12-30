Menu
Elaine Sedgwick
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Elaine Sedgwick

FARMINGTON – Elaine Sedgwick, formerly of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2021, in St. Charles surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 77. She was born on October 25, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Floyd Lashley and Nellie (London) Lashley Hinkle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joice (the late Tom) Beard and her sister-in-law, Sharon Lashley.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Arthur Sedgwick, her son, William (wife, Linh) Sedgwick of St. Charles, her granddaughter, Allison (husband, Thomas) Penrose of Farmington, her great-grandchildren, Brennon Sedgwick, Tyler Wadel, Evelyn Wadel, Ella Wadel, and Brexley Penrose, her brother, Basil (wife, Terrie) Lashley of Kimberling City, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Elaine loved meeting people while working as a convenience store clerk for many years. She also enjoyed reading and playing bingo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Mike McGee. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or www.alz.org/stl. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jan
3
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Jan
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Arthur, I am sorry for your loss. I haven´t seen you for many years. Stan
Stanley Moon
January 3, 2022
always will remember her at the Mobil station she was always very nice to people and had a smile on her face when you seen her
brandi d clemons rieke
Friend
December 30, 2021
William and family , so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Michelle Allen Wrest
Other
December 30, 2021
