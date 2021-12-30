Elaine Sedgwick

FARMINGTON – Elaine Sedgwick, formerly of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2021, in St. Charles surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 77. She was born on October 25, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Floyd Lashley and Nellie (London) Lashley Hinkle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joice (the late Tom) Beard and her sister-in-law, Sharon Lashley.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Arthur Sedgwick, her son, William (wife, Linh) Sedgwick of St. Charles, her granddaughter, Allison (husband, Thomas) Penrose of Farmington, her great-grandchildren, Brennon Sedgwick, Tyler Wadel, Evelyn Wadel, Ella Wadel, and Brexley Penrose, her brother, Basil (wife, Terrie) Lashley of Kimberling City, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Elaine loved meeting people while working as a convenience store clerk for many years. She also enjoyed reading and playing bingo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Mike McGee. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63132-3253 or www.alz.org/stl. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.