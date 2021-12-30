Elizabeth 'Beth' Hattie Eggers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elizabeth "Beth" Hattie Eggers passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, December 15, 2021, after courageously fighting cancer for seven years.

Beth was born April 12, 1959, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Robert (Bob) and Alma Jean McLane. She was raised in Bismarck, Missouri, along with her two elder sisters Bobbi Inman and Pam Frakes, and her younger brother Rob McLane.

She is survived by her husband of 44 wonderful years, Butch Eggers; her daughters, Chloe (Nathan) Mattox, and Collin Eggers; two grandchildren, Moira Olivet Mattox, and Ransom Emmaus Mattox; two sisters, Bobbi (Gary) Inman, and Pam (David) Frakes; one brother, Rob (Karen) McLane; Many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce Street in Bismarck, Missouri, with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating.

Because of her love for others, in lieu of flowers, Beth would have liked for donations to be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 150 Hyatt Ct., Monticello, AR 71655, (870) 367-5358, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344.