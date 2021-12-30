Menu
Elizabeth Hattie "Beth" Eggers
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Elizabeth 'Beth' Hattie Eggers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elizabeth "Beth" Hattie Eggers passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, December 15, 2021, after courageously fighting cancer for seven years.

Beth was born April 12, 1959, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Robert (Bob) and Alma Jean McLane. She was raised in Bismarck, Missouri, along with her two elder sisters Bobbi Inman and Pam Frakes, and her younger brother Rob McLane.

She is survived by her husband of 44 wonderful years, Butch Eggers; her daughters, Chloe (Nathan) Mattox, and Collin Eggers; two grandchildren, Moira Olivet Mattox, and Ransom Emmaus Mattox; two sisters, Bobbi (Gary) Inman, and Pam (David) Frakes; one brother, Rob (Karen) McLane; Many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce Street in Bismarck, Missouri, with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating.

Because of her love for others, in lieu of flowers, Beth would have liked for donations to be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 150 Hyatt Ct., Monticello, AR 71655, (870) 367-5358, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 30, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
1017 Spruce Street, Bismarck, MO
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Butch and your family l am sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and praying that God will embrace with his love and give you peace.
Sharon Counts-Maeesen
December 30, 2021
