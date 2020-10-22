Menu
Elizabeth Mathenia

Elizabeth 'Betty' Ann (Seiberlich) Mathenia

CABOOL, Mo. - Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Seiberlich) Mathenia passed away October 18, 2020, at the age of 68 years young. She was the daughter of Mary (Swift) and Cy Seiberlich of Potosi, who predeceased her along with her brother, John.

She leaves her husband of 47 years, Larry, of Cabool, Missouri; children, Matthew and Melissa; and her five grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Susan Griggs of Pilot Knob, Missouri; and brothers, Ray Seiberlich of Springfield, Missouri, and Louie Seiberlich of Park Hills, Missouri. Betty never met a stranger, had a big personality and a bigger heart.

A memorial service will be held in Potosi when the flowers are blooming and the butterflies are soaring.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 22, 2020.
