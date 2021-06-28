Elva Mae Head

PARK HILLS – Elva Mae Head 96, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away June 25, 2021, St. Joe Manor. She was born November 25, 1924, in Desloge, Missouri.

Elva was a member of Parkview Freewill Baptist Church of Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine Matthews and Effie (Brown) Matthews; her husband, John L. Head Jr.; and a granddaughter, Lori Lynn Sherrill.

Elva is survived by her daughter, Marianna Sherrill of Desloge; two grandchildren, Tracy Allison and husband Jeff of Desloge, and John Sherrill and wife Deborah of Desloge; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and husband Justin, Cole and wife Fah, Eli, and Adele and Myra.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. David Watkins officiating. Burial will be at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.