Elva Head
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Elva Mae Head

PARK HILLS – Elva Mae Head 96, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away June 25, 2021, St. Joe Manor. She was born November 25, 1924, in Desloge, Missouri.

Elva was a member of Parkview Freewill Baptist Church of Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine Matthews and Effie (Brown) Matthews; her husband, John L. Head Jr.; and a granddaughter, Lori Lynn Sherrill.

Elva is survived by her daughter, Marianna Sherrill of Desloge; two grandchildren, Tracy Allison and husband Jeff of Desloge, and John Sherrill and wife Deborah of Desloge; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and husband Justin, Cole and wife Fah, Eli, and Adele and Myra.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. David Watkins officiating. Burial will be at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Jun
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
Wonderful memories of this lovely lady!
Rosemary Lober
Work
July 3, 2021
Tracy and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your grandmother. I know God has left you with a lifetime of memories to help you and your family find comfort.
Nancy Bullis
Friend
June 29, 2021
Marianna, I´m so sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was a kind, gentle lady. May God bring you peace at this sad time.
Shirley Smith Harrington
School
June 28, 2021
