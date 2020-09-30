Emily M. Clifford

DE SOTO – Emily Michelle Clifford of Desloge, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 27 years, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born October 27, 1992, at Crystal City, Missouri, the daughter of Michael Anthony Taylor and Angela Ann Dodd. Emily was preceded in death by her grandfather Gale Taylor.

Emily was employed as an LPN in the infirmary at the Potosi Correctional Facility. She loved spending time with her son, fishing, hiking, traveling, riding motorcycles, and eating out with family and friends.

Emily is survived by her mother and step-father, Angela Dodd-Dees and John Dees of Crystal City; father, Michael Taylor of Bonne Terre; son, Hunter Dean Clifford of Desloge; sister, Ashley (and Brandon) Woolard of Puxico; step-brothers, John D Dees of St Louis, and Zachary Dees of Crystal City; grandparents, Jack and Ann Dodd of De Soto, and Betty Taylor of Bonne Terre. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Mark Farrell. Interment will follow at Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of Emily's son Hunter. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto, Missouri.