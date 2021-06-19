Emma Sophia Louise Weiss

DESLOGE – Emma Sophia Louise "Emmalou" Weiss, age 17, of Farmington passed away June 16, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born March 29, 2004, in Crystal City to Neil Patrick Weiss and Angela Christel (Trautwein) Weiss.

Emma's love of being a Christian was an important part of her life. From an early age, she was an active member of the New Heights Church where she was involved in the youth group, vacation bible school and a prayer warrior. She ran cross country and track starting with North County and the last few years with the Farmington Knights. She loved music and was a talented musician, singing with both North County and then the Farmington Choral groups, including Choraliers – an elite group. She was a pianist and dabbled in playing the saxophone, guitar and ukele. She loved to spend time on the farm with her animals, she loved them all, especially her beloved dogs, Beau and Maxx. She had a great passion for photography, often photographing family or the beauty of nature. Emma had a heart that would love the world. She loved everyone equally and was one of the most accepting people you would ever meet. She brought love and hope and laughter to all who met her. To know her was to love her. She was simply amazing. She will always be loved and will be missed by many. She leaves a great big Emma sized hole in our hearts and we long for the day we will hold her again.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael Weiss and an older brother, Matty; her Mema, Shirley Faye (Canada) Trautwein.

Emma is survived by her loving family, mother, Angela (Trautwein) Weiss; father, Neil Patrick Weiss; brother, John Patrick Gabriel Weiss of Farmington; two sisters, Erika (Kaleb D. Penuel) Weiss of Farmington, Peyton "Abbey" Weiss; grandparents, Hartmut "Art" (Cathy) Trautwein of Potosi, and Ron (Judy) Weiss of Bonne Terre; nephew, Jackson Penuel, a nephew on the way, Lukas Penuel, and very special and dear young man in her life who she cared for deeply, Isaiah Townsend.

PUBLIC visitation will be Tuesday June 22, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A PUBLIC funeral service will be Wednesday June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the New Heights Church with Klint Silvey and Matt Prihoda officiating. Prior to the service on Wednesday visitation will be private for family. Burial will follow at Weiss Family Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Emma Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund at Belgrade State Bank. The funeral service will be streamed live via New Heights Facebook Page. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.