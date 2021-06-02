Eric Lin Marler

PARK HILLS – Eric Lin Marler, a lifelong resident of St. Francois County, Missouri, left this life unexpectedly November 30, 2020, at his home in Park Hills, Missouri, at the age of 28 years, 2 months and 12 days.

Eric was born September 18, 1992, and is survived by his parents, Jack and Denise Marler of Farmington, Missouri, as well as his siblings Rikki and (Brian) Boyd, Scott and (Heather) Marler, nephews Luke Boyd, Zack Boyd, Lane Marler, and his niece, Finnly Blue, all of Farmington, Missouri.

Eric enjoyed working as a sleep study technologist. A talented musician, his hobbies included playing music on various instruments, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. His loved ones will forever remember Eric as being funny, kind, and sincere.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Eric 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at St. Francois Country Club, 4901 Hillsboro Road in Farmington. Casual attire is recommended. In lieu of flowers donations to Farmington Pet Adoption Center would be greatly appreciated.