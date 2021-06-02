Menu
Eric Marler
1992 - 2020
BORN
1992
DIED
2020

Eric Lin Marler

PARK HILLS – Eric Lin Marler, a lifelong resident of St. Francois County, Missouri, left this life unexpectedly November 30, 2020, at his home in Park Hills, Missouri, at the age of 28 years, 2 months and 12 days.

Eric was born September 18, 1992, and is survived by his parents, Jack and Denise Marler of Farmington, Missouri, as well as his siblings Rikki and (Brian) Boyd, Scott and (Heather) Marler, nephews Luke Boyd, Zack Boyd, Lane Marler, and his niece, Finnly Blue, all of Farmington, Missouri.

Eric enjoyed working as a sleep study technologist. A talented musician, his hobbies included playing music on various instruments, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. His loved ones will forever remember Eric as being funny, kind, and sincere.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Eric 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at St. Francois Country Club, 4901 Hillsboro Road in Farmington. Casual attire is recommended. In lieu of flowers donations to Farmington Pet Adoption Center would be greatly appreciated.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St. Francois Country Club
4901 Hillsboro Road, Farmington, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of working with Eric at Clayton Sleep Institute. He had such a pleasant demeanor and wonderful sense of humor. We would spend time discussing our love of music and our memories of high school band. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to have met him. An absolute wonderful person.
Kurt Bergmire
Work
June 6, 2021
I cannot express how sorry I am for your loss of a son. Such a bright and talented young man. Prayers for your family
Janice Terry
June 3, 2021
Jack, I am so sorry about the loss of your son. There are no words that can ease your pain. You are all in my prayers. God bless and comfort you all.
Phyllis Johnston
Other
June 3, 2021
My sincere sympathy on your great loss. Prayers
Shirley Harrington
Friend
June 3, 2021
