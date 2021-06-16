Esterline (Brown) Upchurch

DESLOGE – Esterline Upchurch, 90, of Desloge, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 14, 2021. She was born March 8, 1931, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, during the Great Depression. Esterline moved to St. Louis with her family in pursuit of opportunities and met the love of her life, Melvin Upchurch. They were married on September 13, 1951. Soon thereafter, they were blessed with the birth of their first child, at which time, they moved to Desloge. They then bought Mueller's Ace Hardware in 1974 and successfully grew the business that remains family owned and operated by their two children Vickie and Mike, to this day.

Esterline was a stranger to no one. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, attending dances across the area, over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved when everyone would gather at her home for time in the pool or her Christmas Eve Celebration.

She is survived by her loving children, Vickie (Upchurch) Murray of Park Hills, Mike Upchurch of Desloge and Kellie (Upchurch) Stuart (Brent) of Dallas Texas; seven grandchildren, Joy Murray-Stokes of Pensacola, Florida, Dustin Murray (Laura) of Farmington, Brandon Upchurch (Susie) of Tennessee, Dana Ashleigh Crider (Chris) of Farmington, Chloe Stuart of Dallas, Texas, Madison Stuart of Dallas, Texas, and Grant Stuart of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Bailey Stokes, Savannah Stokes, Carter Murray, Clara Murray, Brayleigh Crider, Addalynn Crider, Brody Upchurch and Bryce Upchurch; sister in-law, Dorothy Upchurch -Clark.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Randy Murphy will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.