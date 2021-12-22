Eugene 'Gene' Ingram

BONNE TERRE –Eugene "Gene" Ingram, 80, of Bonne Terre, passed away at his residence December 20, 2021. He was born February 6, 1941, in St. Louis, to late William C. Ingram and Margaret F. (Graf) Ingram. Gene was a railroad conductor for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and was a member of the United Transportation Union. A longtime member of the Sonrise Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge of Crestwood.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet Ernst Ingram; one son, Keith A. Ingram; one daughter, Kimberly M. Stowers and her husband Tommie; three grandchildren, KC Ingram and his wife, Lindsy, Brittanie Stowers, and Alexander Stowers; one great-grandchild, Maddox Ingram; one sister, Claudette Marquis and her husband Loyd.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5p.m. until 6 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Weyand officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.