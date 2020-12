Eugene 'Flash' Oster

PARK HILLS – Eugene 'Flash' Oster died November 26, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born October 29, 1952.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sisters, Sharon Zeimit, and Marlene Oster; brothers, Jake, Jeff, and Jimmy; other relatives and friends.

He will be missed.

Private services. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.