Eugene Shannon

FARMINGTON – Eugene Stanton Shannon, 92, of Farmington passed away October 10, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington. He was born June 30, 1928, in Sprott, Missouri, to the late Isaac and Hilda (Stange) Shannon.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Shannon and brother, Paul Shannon.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, whom he married on July 15, 1956, Shirley (Lunsford) Shannon; twin children, Darrel Shannon and wife Martina of Germany, and Carol Skaggs and husband Davy of Desloge; three sisters, Doris Mitchell of Arnold, Dorthy Shannon of Farmington, Della Ebe and husband Herb of St. Louis.

A private graveside service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.