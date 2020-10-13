Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene Shannon

Eugene Shannon

FARMINGTON – Eugene Stanton Shannon, 92, of Farmington passed away October 10, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington. He was born June 30, 1928, in Sprott, Missouri, to the late Isaac and Hilda (Stange) Shannon.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Shannon and brother, Paul Shannon.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, whom he married on July 15, 1956, Shirley (Lunsford) Shannon; twin children, Darrel Shannon and wife Martina of Germany, and Carol Skaggs and husband Davy of Desloge; three sisters, Doris Mitchell of Arnold, Dorthy Shannon of Farmington, Della Ebe and husband Herb of St. Louis.

A private graveside service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.