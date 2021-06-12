Francis Govro

FARMINGTON – Francis Govro, of Farmington, passed away June 9, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 94. He was born August 22, 1926 in Ste. Genevieve County to the late Elmer F. Govro and Betty (Thomure) Govro. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Margaret (Herzog) Govro; his second wife, June (Zimmer) Govro and his third wife, Hilda (Sherrill) Govro; and two brothers, Willard and Wilfred Govro.

Francis began working on the family farm as a young man and in 1944 was drafted into the Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II from 1944 to 1946. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to Ste. Genevieve County where he began working for the State Highway Department, while continuing to operate his farm as well. In 1947 he began a dairy farm, Govro Brother's Dairy. Francis sold bonds to help in starting up the local MFA Coop; he was also instrumental in the development of the SWCD Water Conservation District in St. Francois County. He served on the Farm Bureau Board, the St. Francois County Fair Board and the University of Missouri Extension Council. When Francis found time, he very much enjoyed fishing, quail hunting and deer hunting.

Survivors include his three children, Sharon (Kenny) Kollmeyer, Karen (Arthur) Wofford and Mike (Tina) Govro; a sister, Lucy Korber; seven grandchildren, Kelly Racer, Craig Wofford, Kendra Graham, Amy Swink, Maggie Kollmeyer, Brandon Govro and Carter Govro; great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Alia, Aiden, Maddie, Kenna, Olivia, Garrett and Gavin; step-children, Linda (Tom) Safely, Rick (Pam) Scott, David Scott and Gary Scott; and numerous step-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 14, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Sutton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice or the VFW 5896 Norman Rigdon Post. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.