Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis Govro
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Francis Govro

FARMINGTON – Francis Govro, of Farmington, passed away June 9, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 94. He was born August 22, 1926 in Ste. Genevieve County to the late Elmer F. Govro and Betty (Thomure) Govro. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Margaret (Herzog) Govro; his second wife, June (Zimmer) Govro and his third wife, Hilda (Sherrill) Govro; and two brothers, Willard and Wilfred Govro.

Francis began working on the family farm as a young man and in 1944 was drafted into the Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II from 1944 to 1946. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to Ste. Genevieve County where he began working for the State Highway Department, while continuing to operate his farm as well. In 1947 he began a dairy farm, Govro Brother's Dairy. Francis sold bonds to help in starting up the local MFA Coop; he was also instrumental in the development of the SWCD Water Conservation District in St. Francois County. He served on the Farm Bureau Board, the St. Francois County Fair Board and the University of Missouri Extension Council. When Francis found time, he very much enjoyed fishing, quail hunting and deer hunting.

Survivors include his three children, Sharon (Kenny) Kollmeyer, Karen (Arthur) Wofford and Mike (Tina) Govro; a sister, Lucy Korber; seven grandchildren, Kelly Racer, Craig Wofford, Kendra Graham, Amy Swink, Maggie Kollmeyer, Brandon Govro and Carter Govro; great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Alia, Aiden, Maddie, Kenna, Olivia, Garrett and Gavin; step-children, Linda (Tom) Safely, Rick (Pam) Scott, David Scott and Gary Scott; and numerous step-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 14, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Sutton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice or the VFW 5896 Norman Rigdon Post. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Jun
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Jun
14
Service
2:00p.m.
Hillview Memorial Gardens
5229 Westmeyer Road, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing. He was always so friendly and will be missed by all who knew him. Our deepest sympathy goes to all of his family. May God comfort and keep you in his loving care.p We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Albert $ Sharon Berry
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results