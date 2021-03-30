Menu
Frank Ramirez
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Frank Ramirez

FARMINGTON – Jose Francisco "Frank" Ramirez, 76, of Farmington passed away March 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 9, 1944, in Puerto Rico to the late Thomas Ramirez and Olga Barreto Serano.

Frank was an active member with the VFW Post #5741 in Leadington, where he was Chairman of the Bingo and the Fishing Tournament committees. Frank was also a member with the Farmington Elks Lodge and D.A.V. Farmington Chapter.

Frank is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Anzelone) Ramirez; daughter, Michelle Ramirez; two grandsons, Robert James Monroe, and Ryan Joseph Monroe; one sister, Olga (Dennis) Casabianca; two brothers, William "Bill" (Sharon) Barreto; Wilson "Willy" (Winona) Barreto.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Jeremiah Dietiker officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Camp Valor Outdoors. Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Apr
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
Apr
2
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel
Farmington, MO
You are always with me Mr Frank's. R. I. P my heart is with the family
Jerri Lynn Pate
March 30, 2021
