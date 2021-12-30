Menu
Frank Raymond Scheck
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Frank Scheck

DESLOGE – Frank Raymond Scheck, 78, of Leadington passed away December 22, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born February 20, 1943, in St. Louis. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the Hazelwood School District as a Bus Driver and also coached girls softball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lucille (Gruner) Scheck; siblings, Brenda Smith, Michael Scheck, David Scheck, Sr. and Gary Scheck.

Frank is survived by two siblings, Marilyn (Joseph) Blunt and Alfred Scheck. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Dec
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
