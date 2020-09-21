Fred Clarence Fisher Sr.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mo. – Fred Clarence Fisher Sr. of Iron Mountain, passed away September 17, 2020, in Farmington, at the age of eighty-two years. He was born January 2, 1938, in Bismarck, to the late Earl and Ruby (Casteel) Fisher.

On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Carlene Joan (Bates) Fisher who preceded him in death on July 26, 2019. To this union two sons were born, Fred Clarence Fisher Jr. and wife Robin of Park Hills, and Carl Fisher and wife Tracy of Farmington. Also surviving are three brothers, Charles Fisher and wife Gloria of Bismarck, Bob Fisher and wife Kim of Bismarck, and Johnny Fisher of Festus; three sisters, Betty Henry of Fresno, California, Wanda Gollihue of Bismarck, Anna Jane Benson of Fresno, California; sister-in-law, Helen Fisher, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Fisher, and Kenny Fisher; and his sister, Pam Fisher.

Fred was an equipment operator for Hanna Mining Company in Pilot Knob. He was a member of the Iron Mountain Baptist Church, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Memorials may be made to the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery Association.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 20, 2020, from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Interment at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. brysonfuneralhome.com.