Gale 'G.G.' Gene Sikes

FARMINGTON – Gale "G.G." Gene Sikes of Farmington passed away on November 8, 2020, at his residence at the age of 92. Gale was born on August 2, 1928, in Flat River to the late Jess White and Norma Sikes. In addition to his birth parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Datchie and Granddad, along with his children, Bill Sikes and Karen Sikes and a grandson, Jeremy Stegink.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Pyatt) Sikes, his daughter, Kathy Stegink of Wichita, Kansas, his stepchildren, Cindy (John) Houston of Farmington and Carolyn (Rusty) Rosener of Farmington, his grandchildren, Corey, Aaron, Anna, John, Stephanie, Heather and Scott, his special cat, Tillie, along with numerous great grandchildren and many friends.

Gale retired as a maintenance mechanic in the mining industry. He played the steel guitar and sang for many local country bands. He was a talented woodworker. Gale traveled the country doing what he loved; fishing and big game hunting. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be graveside service on Wednesday, November 11 at 1 p.m. at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery officiated by Pastor Bob Webb. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60671. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.