Gary Wayne Copeland

FARMINGTON – Gary Wayne Copeland, 55, of Farmington departed this Earth on October 24, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1965, to the late Paul W. and Doris M. (Strickland) Copeland. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Eugene Copeland Sr.; sister, Pamela Jean Copeland; grandparents, William and Mildred Copeland, and Sylvester and Georgia Strickland.

Gary was a lifelong resident of Farmington. He attended Farmington Senior High where he was well known and loved by many. Gary became a quadriplegic at the age of 21 and since, devoted his life to assisting others with disabilities, live independently. He worked for 19 years as an ADA Specialist and Co-founded the area Life Center for Independent Living. He was the vice chairperson for the Missouri State Independent Living Council where he was an advocate for persons with disabilities. Gary loved The St. Louis Blues as well as The Mizzou Tigers. He loved attending sporting events, especially when his nephews and nieces were participating in school sports. He was their biggest fan. Gary would often donate his DJ service to local charity fund raisers and the annual prom for children with special needs. He was a member of the Pendelton Masonic Lodge #551 as well as The Farmington Elks #1765. Gary was a man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Family and friends will never forget his warm smile, great sense of humor, and caring heart.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 11 years, Rowena Cordova Copeland who devoted her life to him. He is also survived by several siblings, Donna (Robert) Maurer, Debra (William Sr.) Wells, Danny (Tammy) Copeland, Steve (Jhena) Copeland, Terri (Terry) Christopher of Asheville, North, Carolina, and Linda (Keith) Hodges. Gary enjoyed his time with his in-laws, Romeo and Mary Cordova, Edgar Cordova, Romeo Cordova Jr., Ray Cordova, Edwin Cordova and their families all of Santa Cruise Laguna, Philippines. He will be greatly missed by many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer Chapel in Farmington on Thursday October 29, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m., with a service presented by the Farmington Elks at 5:30 p.m., and Pendelton Lodge Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning with service at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Memorials may be directed to Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.