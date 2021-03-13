Menu
Gary Lindsey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
326 East Orange Avenue
Eustis, FL

Gary Lindsey

EUSTIS, Fla. – Gary was born in Rolla Missouri November 16, 1944. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home in Eustis, Florida, March 5, 2021. Gary lived most of his life in Missouri and Colorado before making Florida his home in 2015. Gary was a man of many talents with the passion, knowledge and ability to fix anything. Everyone knew if you needed something just call Gary.

Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen; daughters Jeannine (Steve) Koen, Sharon (Steve) Green, Billie (Jeff) Kunkel, Cheryl Compagnat, Lanna (Randy) Bailey, Julie Henley, and Ronda (Scott) Ferrell; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Brian, Kristen, Tyler, Torrie, Amy, Brandon, Megan, Craig, Ben, and Lindsey; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Dennis and wife Brenda; and sisters, Carolyn, Hannah, Kay, and Dana and her husband Bill.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled for a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: https:/www.stjude.orgonate.

To view full obituary go to: https:/www.hamlinhilbish.com/


Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
rest in peace
scott
March 10, 2021
