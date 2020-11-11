Gary Robinson

FARMINGTON – Gary R. Robinson, 79, of Farmington passed away November 8, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born July 2, 1941, in Dexter, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his father, Garland Robinson; mother, Ruth Elizabeth (Barham) Scism; step-father, Sam Scism, step-mother, Vera Scism; sister, Linda Kaye Scism; niece, Lauren Scism.

Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly (Oster) Robinson; two brothers, Charlie (Melody) Scism, Kent (Angie) Scism; brother-in-law, Terry Oster; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Eddie Bone will officiate the service. Interment will be at Bloomfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes require face mask or facial covering be worn at all times. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.