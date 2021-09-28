Gary Dean Thomas

DESLOGE – Gary Dean Thomas of Desloge, Missouri, was born May 12, 1962, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, a son to Janet (Petty) Thomas and Clarence E. "Gene" Thomas. Gary went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 25, 2021, having reached the age of 59 years, 4 months and 13 days.

Gary was united in marriage to Christine Brown October 7, 1989, they shared nearly 33 years of marriage together.

Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife, Chris Thomas; daughter, Ashlee (Tony) Carver; son, Garrett Thomas and Jennifer Peterson; precious granddaughter, Charlee; father and mother, Gene and Janet Thomas; three siblings, Gene (Debbie) Thomas Jr., Becky Marler, Clyde (Tammy) Thomas; mother-In-Law, Sharen Brown; and many dear aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmo and Virginia Thomas; maternal grandparents, Lovell and Marie Petty; two infant twin grand-babies; father-in-law, Donnie Brown; and nephews, Jason and Josh Marler.

Visitation for Gary will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at The Shepherd's House, 6375 Eagle Street in Desloge, Missouri. Visitation resumes 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at The Shepherd's House.

View Gary's video tribute or leave online condolences by visiting decluefuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, Missouri.