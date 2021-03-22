George Davis

BONNE TERRE – George Davis, of Desloge, Missouri, was born January 16, 1950, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to George and Loraine (nee Kitchell) Davis and entered into rest Friday, March 19, 2021, in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the age of 71 years, 2 months and 3 days.

He is preceded in death by, his parents; step-father, Jean Smith; and son-in-law Ramone Wilson.

George is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Marna Faye Davis; four children, Dawn Wilson, Amy (David) Colter, Jeff (Lynette) McPeak, and Tayte (Aaron) Evans; five step-children, Lisa (Jim) Welch, Joseph (Katie) Heskett, Brian (Kim) Dodson, Kristen (Dave) Licklider, and Michael Dodson; twenty-three grandchildren, Ramone, Rehana, Tyler, Logan, Elijah, Isaac, Seth, Audrie, Ruger, Alyssa, Jaycee, Garrett, Conner, Allyson, Mary, Daniel, Stephanie, Blaine, Elliott, Gabriel, Kayden, Paige, and Nick; ten great-grandchildren, Kylee, Dominic, Serenity, Jameson, Sebastian, Arhi, Vincent, Alistair, Michael, and one great-granddaughter on the way; three siblings, Ron (Sherry) Davis, Karen (Rodney) Quinton, and Leasa (Russel) Parker. Many other family and friends Also survive.

George treasured his time with his family and friends and could shoot the breeze with anyone all day. He loved shooting guns, deer hunting. and anything with ammo involved. His favorite color was camouflage and he loved sunbathing and drinking coffee. George will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo Tec School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.