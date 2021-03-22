Menu
George Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo-Tech Road
Bonne Terre, MO

George Davis

BONNE TERRE – George Davis, of Desloge, Missouri, was born January 16, 1950, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to George and Loraine (nee Kitchell) Davis and entered into rest Friday, March 19, 2021, in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the age of 71 years, 2 months and 3 days.

He is preceded in death by, his parents; step-father, Jean Smith; and son-in-law Ramone Wilson.

George is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Marna Faye Davis; four children, Dawn Wilson, Amy (David) Colter, Jeff (Lynette) McPeak, and Tayte (Aaron) Evans; five step-children, Lisa (Jim) Welch, Joseph (Katie) Heskett, Brian (Kim) Dodson, Kristen (Dave) Licklider, and Michael Dodson; twenty-three grandchildren, Ramone, Rehana, Tyler, Logan, Elijah, Isaac, Seth, Audrie, Ruger, Alyssa, Jaycee, Garrett, Conner, Allyson, Mary, Daniel, Stephanie, Blaine, Elliott, Gabriel, Kayden, Paige, and Nick; ten great-grandchildren, Kylee, Dominic, Serenity, Jameson, Sebastian, Arhi, Vincent, Alistair, Michael, and one great-granddaughter on the way; three siblings, Ron (Sherry) Davis, Karen (Rodney) Quinton, and Leasa (Russel) Parker. Many other family and friends Also survive.

George treasured his time with his family and friends and could shoot the breeze with anyone all day. He loved shooting guns, deer hunting. and anything with ammo involved. His favorite color was camouflage and he loved sunbathing and drinking coffee. George will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo Tec School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo, Bonne, MO
Mar
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo, Bonne, MO
Mar
24
Graveside service
1:45p.m.
St. Francois Memorial Park
6776 Vo, Bonne, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I remember having a lot of good times with George when we were in the Guard together years ago will truly be missed.
Curt Miller
March 23, 2021
Lisa I am so sorry to hear about your your step dad. Love Mary
Mary Bennett
March 22, 2021
