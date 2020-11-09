Menu
George Pratt
1979 - 2020
BORN
1979
DIED
2020

George M. Pratt

ST. LOUIS – George M. Pratt, Sr. 41, passed away November 4, 2020, at his residence. George was born on August 13, 1979, in St. Louis to George Francis Pratt and Debra Sue (Kay) Pratt.

Survivors in addition to his mother and father include his children, Emma Renee Pratt, George M. Pratt, Jr., Jackson Pratt, Charlotte Rose Pratt and Scarlette S. Pratt; his brother, Christopher (Debbie) Marty; maternal grandmother, Moneta S. (Jones) Fletcher; an aunt, Sandra (Kay) Hoff; cousins, Melanie D. Collins, Khristyn (Kay) Nay, Donald Kay, Jr., Tabatha (Kay) Frazier, Daryl Kay, Stephanie Pratt; niece, Jennifer Meyer, Sarah Powell, Alicia Powell; his best friend Sarah Suschank; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also surviving is his true and loyal canine companion, Chase Pratt.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel at 10 a m until the time of the funeral service beginning at 12 noon with Rev. John Canterbury officiating. Interment will follow at Iron Mountain Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to AA.org and/or to Iron Mountain Baptist Church. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
