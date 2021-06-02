Menu
Geraldine Byington
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Geraldine Byington

FARMINGTON – Geraldine Byington, 86, of Farmington passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1934, in Lawrenceton, Missouri, to the late Leonard and Evelyn G. (Hall) Carron. She was a retired computer and technology teacher from Unitec Career Center and a Salem 4-H Club leader for years. She loved taking care of her chickens, cooking, quilting, crafting, was an avid gardener and also enjoyed working on the family genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Byington, Jr.; a son, Michael K. Byington; and siblings, Elizabeth (Betty) Wilt, Norman L. Carron, Thomas Carron and Millie Carron.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Wayne Lee Byington, E. Keith (Sheri) Byington, Stephanie Braswell; Nine grandchildren, Linda Whitford, Megan Byington, Michael Lee Byington, Britany (Brandon) Reed, Brandon (Lauren) Wisdom, Bradley (Krista) Wisdom, Shaun (Erin) Braswell, Kristy (Dr. Alex) Braswell-Ralston, Patrick (Katie Jo) Byington; Eighteen great-grandchildren, Leo Rogers, Tara Pruett, Jude Batten, Colton Reed, Braxdon Reed, Paityn Reed, Hazel Wisdom, Libby Wisdom, Cameron Wisdom, (Blake) Owen V. Braswell, Cameron Braswell, Ally Burrell, Grace Ralston, Henry Ralston, Warrick Byington, Ian Byington, Donovan Byington, Jonah Byington. Geraldine is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy (Victor) Bender, Leona (Paul) McDowell, and Sue (Ed) Ottinger.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Had a wonderful time teaching with Mrs Byington, a wonderful lady and friend
Dan Daugherty
Work
June 4, 2021
