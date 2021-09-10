Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glen Wampler
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Glen Wampler

PARK HILLS – Glen Ray Wampler, of Park Hills, passed away September 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 64. He was born November 3, 1956, to the late Ervin Nathaniel Wampler and Alta Geraldine (Thomure) Wampler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Wampler and an infant sister, Maggie.

Glen was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Central High School in 1976. A hard worker, Glen worked at various jobs throughout his adult life. He was always eager to help others with whatever task they might need help with. Earlier in his life, Glen owned a race car, and all of his life had been a racing enthusiast. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda May (Ratcliff) Wampler; his children, Jennifer French and Joseph Wampler; three grandchildren, Shaina, Carly and Matthew French, Jr.; his siblings, Nancy James, Donald Wampler, Alma Burnside, Bonnie Voyles and Larry Wampler; one half-sister, Betty Hammers; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family to defray costs of final expenses. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Diane and Jeff Burnham
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results