Glen Wampler

PARK HILLS – Glen Ray Wampler, of Park Hills, passed away September 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 64. He was born November 3, 1956, to the late Ervin Nathaniel Wampler and Alta Geraldine (Thomure) Wampler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Wampler and an infant sister, Maggie.

Glen was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Central High School in 1976. A hard worker, Glen worked at various jobs throughout his adult life. He was always eager to help others with whatever task they might need help with. Earlier in his life, Glen owned a race car, and all of his life had been a racing enthusiast. He also enjoyed watching wrestling. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda May (Ratcliff) Wampler; his children, Jennifer French and Joseph Wampler; three grandchildren, Shaina, Carly and Matthew French, Jr.; his siblings, Nancy James, Donald Wampler, Alma Burnside, Bonnie Voyles and Larry Wampler; one half-sister, Betty Hammers; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family to defray costs of final expenses. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.