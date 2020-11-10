Menu
Glenn Branson
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1930
DIED
November 5, 2020

Glenn Eugene Branson

FARMINGTON – Glenn Eugene Branson, 90, of Farmington, passed away, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Parkland Health Center. He was born September 14, 1930, at Cuba, Missouri, to Arvil Lee Branson and Ida Mamie (Mundy) Branson. He was number 8 in a family of 9 children. He served briefly in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Glenn met the love of his life, Anna Johnson, at the Wagon Wheel Cafe in Cuba, Missouri. They were married 64 years. He became an educator and principal spending 32 years investing in the lives of young people in Crawford and St. Francois Counties. He enjoyed retirement 33 years, spending his time on his farm, raising cattle, visiting family and friends, working at church, working with retired teachers, and traveling. Glenn remained active in retirement at the state and local unit for Missouri Retired Teachers Association for over 30 years. He was acknowledged by the state as a Distinguished Retiree for his selfless efforts promoting education issues. He and Anna were church planters who started a Southern Baptist mission church in New Offenburg, Missouri, in 1959. He led the worship, was Sunday School Director and deacon for over 60 years at First Baptist Church of New Offenburg.

Glenn is survived by a daughter, Glenda (Steve) Pulley, a son, Alan (Dana) Branson; three granddaughters, Amanda Pulley, Lauren (Ryan) Meadows, Anna Judith "A.J." Branson, and one grandson, Noah Branson. He was blessed with a large family with several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family, including several best friends who were not blood related, but still are considered family: including Bradleys, Goads, McCartys, Shoemakes, and Sullivans.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Branson; his parents, Arvil and Ida Branson; and all his brothers and sisters including Olga Frederickson, Melvin Branson, Zelma Woodruff, Mamie Lee Branson, Evelyn Pinnell, Ina Murdick, Alvin Branson, and Elmo Branson.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Missouri, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. The service can be viewed on the C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Facebook page, live on Saturday at 11 a.m. or at a later date. Face masks or coverings are required before entering building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO 63640
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO 63640
Nov
14
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO 63640
My deepest sympathy to the family. He was one of my favorite teachers at Desloge Junior High. Truly cared about his students. Great teacher and great guy!
June Boyer
Student
November 9, 2020
Mr Branson was one of my most encouraging teachers! Enjoyed seeing him at the reunions over the years. May the Lord bring you, his family and friends strength and comfort, in Jesus Name, Amen.
Cindi (Outman) McFarland
Student
November 8, 2020
Wonderful principal at Elvins, Mo. Always smiling and pleasant!
Dottie J. Davis
November 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Janet
Coworker
November 7, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Branson were 2 of the finest people I've ever been around. They were the perfect compliment to ea. other & glad they're back together now. Glenn might not have been that big but was one of the strongest men (in several ways) that I've ever known. Some of my best childhood memories involved both Glenn & Anna. Deepest sympathies to everybody in the family.
Dave & Ann Taylor
Friend
November 7, 2020
Mr. Branson was my Elementary School Principal & Mrs. Branson was my Music teacher from 1972-78. At that time, Central Elementary truly had a "Family" feel & I came to realize that much of the credit for that was owed to Mr. Branson & his leadership. One of my fondest memories is of Mr. Branson & his family making sno-cones & serving them to all of us at the end of the year. He truly made a lasting impact, as an Educator that cared about his students & treated us like we were all "his kids." -- My deepest sympathy to his children & grandchildren. May the treasure of your special memories comfort & strengthen you during this difficult time.
Kimberlee Welker
Student
November 7, 2020