Glenn "Tom" Sloan
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Glenn "Tom" Thomas Sloan

FARMINGTON – Tom Sloan, age 89, of Farmington, passed away November 21, 2020, at Camelot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on April 16, 1931, in Thayer to the late James I. and Pearl (Braden) Sloan. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessie Mae (Douglas) Sloan; brothers, Lester Sloan and James "Jim" Sloan.

He is survived by his beloved children, Cami Sloan and Scott (Robyn) Sloan; grandchildren, Shane Ferguson, Uriah (Amber) Sloan, Jera (Mike) Sloan; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Chester (Ann) Sloan, Russell (Peggy) Sloan, Garry (Vivian) Sloan, Alice (Thom) Sloan; along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Beaton to officiate. Family asks that memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Memorial United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be provided at the church. Face masks are required at the church. Arrangements under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home- Taylor Chapel. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
, Farmington, Missouri
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
, Farmington, Missouri
