Gloria Freeman

Gloria Freeman

ST. LOUIS – Gloria (Carr) Freeman was born February 26, 1951, in Farmington, Missouri, to the late Sanford and Virginia (Cartee) Carr and she departed this life September 12, 2020, in St. Louis at the age of 69 years, 6 months, and 16 days.

In addition to her parents Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis P. Freeman; her grandson, Daniel Thomlinson; and her sister, Deborah Carr.

Gloria worked at the Glass Factory, and was a member of the Steel Workers Local #7033.

Gloria is survived by her children, Denny Freeman Jr, and wife Carly, and Brandi Shipman and husband Derek; four grandchildren Austin, Kyle, Meagan, and Avery; three great-grandchildren, Patience, Bentley, and McKenzie; two brothers, Ron Carr and wife Sharon, and John Carr and wife Karen; sister, Velda (Mark) Price; and special son-in-law, Eddie Gross. Other friends and relatives also survive.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Gloria was a treat to be around and so fun to work with
Cathy Snider
March 17, 2021
I just can't believe my dear friend is gone. Sympathy to Gloria's family . Gloria will live forever in our hearts and memories
Pam Keen Miller
March 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of Gloria´s family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Al & Sharon Berry
March 11, 2021
