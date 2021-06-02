Goldie K. Mingus

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – Goldie K. (Chamberlain) Mingus left her earthly home for her Heavenly Home May 26, 2021, at the age of 72 years and 10 months. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Wanda Chamberlain, Sr.; brother, Lester (Zeke) Chamberlain Jr.; and niece, Casey (Runyon) Matthews.

Goldie is survived by her three sons, Darry Mingus, Justin (Kate) Mingus, and Jeffrey (Ronna) Mingus; three grandchildren, who were the loves of her life, Hunter Mingus, Abigale Mingus, and Daryn Mingus; her sister, Juanita Chamberlain; brothers, George Runyon, and Mike (Donna) Runyon. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Goldie gave total commitment to all things she was involved with. She held several stations with Eastern Stars. She had been a member of the Pennsylvania State Archery Association and won awards for her accuracy. She loved bowling, as well as the rest of her family. She served as Bowling Director of the Keystone State Games for several years.

Goldie enjoyed working with the public and held several jobs in the public arena. She was employed by several businesses and worked well with her supervisors and fellow employees. Her commitment resulted in promotions to retail manager. Goldie loved to crochet and spent numerous hours crocheting Afghans, hats, booties and scarfs for family and friends. She donated crocheted items to organizations and people in need.

Goldie loved the Lord and is now in her Heavenly Home with her family and friends. We all love you and will meet again.

Per Goldie's request there will not be any services.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

Please visit the funeral home website, https:/sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com/, to share memories or extend condolences.