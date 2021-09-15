Menu
Hallie Phelps
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Hallie Emma Phelps

FARMINGTON – Hallie Emma Phelps of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 67. She was born on November 4, 1953, in Lansing, Michigan to the late Edward and Fern (Huckins) Pettinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her siblings, Tim (the late Clara) Pettinger, George Pettinger, Steve Pettinger, and Isabelle (the late Don) Driver and her special cat, Snuggles.

Hallie is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Derin Phelps, her children, Derin Shawn Phelps II of Kansas City, Missouri, Sarah Faye (Steven) Taylor of Winchester, Missouri, and Sandra Fern Poynor of Licking, Missouri, her grandchildren, Jimmy Paul "JP" Goodson, Scire Goodson, and Gaven Delashmit, her siblings, John (Virginia) Pettinger of Lansing, Michigan, Bruce (Sandy) Pettinger of Lansing, Michigan, and Ron (Marsha) Pettinger of Marine City, Michigan, her sisters in law, Anna Jo Pettinger of Lansing, Michigan and Marsha Pettinger of Lansing, Michigan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Hallie was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and also attended the Jesus Worship Center. She had a great smile that would brighten every room she walked in. She was always happy and everyone who knew her loved her. Hallie was known as the "hat lady" and enjoyed crafts and knitting. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Jesus Worship Center, 3389 Highway H, Farmington officiated by Pastor Lynn Todd. Memorial donations may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640 to assist with final expenses. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jesus Worship Center
3389 HIghway H, Farmington, MO
Cozean Memorial Chapel
So sorry for your loss she will be missed she was a good godly woman
Sherry & Christopher adams
September 18, 2021
