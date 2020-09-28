Menu
Harry Herbst
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1948
DIED
September 23, 2020

Harry 'Glen' Herbst

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Harry "Glen" Herbst. 71, of Wildwood, Missouri and formerly Flat River, Missouri passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Missouri.

He was a member of St. Louis Family Church; a Board of Director Emeritus at Pond Athletic Association; retired Associate Engineer at Lucent Technologies/AT&Testern Electric; cherished youth baseball and softball coach; a Mineral Area College Alumnus; proud Vietnam Veteran; and a devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan.

Beloved husband to Judy Herbst of Wildwood, Missouri; loving father of Dionna (Austin) Helfers of Labadie, Missouri, Todd (Tanya) Norman of Cape Coral, Florida, and Lora (Monty) Duke of Wingo, Kentucky; dear brother of Mary (Terry) Mabery of Highland, Illinois; brother-in-law to Larry Richard of Town and Country, Missouri, and Tammy (Jerry) Hall of Sarasota, Kentucky; loving Papa Glen to eight grandchildren, Ryan (Brandi) Duke, Lindsay (Matt) Ross, Alex Carollo, Marcus Norman, Brody Norman, William Helfers, Addison Helfers, and Carson Helfers; seven great-grandchildren, Levi Frizzell, Abigail Frizzell, Jonah Duke, Georgia Duke, Hannah Ross, Paige Ross, and Kyle Ross; uncle to Tanner Hall of Sarasota, Kentucky, Tyler Hall of Wingo, Kentucky, Shelley (Chris) Ball of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Brett Mabery of York, Nebraska; great-uncle to Michael (Romi) Ball of Summerville, South Carolina, Brandon Ball of Summerville, South Carolina, and Bryce, Payton and Juliana Ball of Valparaiso, Indiana. Cousin to many, a loving "Papa Glen" and friend to everyone he met. He was the proud son of the late Earl and Irene Herbst.

Services at St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield, Missouri, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the youth baseball and softball program at Pond Athletic Association, P.O. Box 111, Wildwood, MO 63040. Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway in Ballwin, Missouri, Monday, September 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pond Athletic Association in Wildwood, Missouri.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pond Athletic Association
, Wildwood, Missouri
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO 63011
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Louis Family Church
, Chesterfield, Missouri
Sep
29
Burial
2:00p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
We are sure sorry for your loss. What a great man, Glen was. We will all really miss him. We are here for you in any way we can help!
Lisa Van Buren
Friend
September 27, 2020
Many good memories with Glen, Judy and family. Rest in peace friend.
Karen Holden
Friend
September 27, 2020
Glen and I were best friends growing up in Flat River. We went to junior high, high school and college together. We took the same classes, played the same sports, and did everything together. After we graduated from MAC we even interviewed at the same companies and worked together at Western Electric in St. Louis. Glen got drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. I ultimately changed jobs and moved to North Carolina, where I still live. Even though we weren't able to be together much through the years, I still loved Glen like a brother, and always will. Now, my wife Melinda is fighting cancer so I won't be there for Glen's services, but my heart and soul will be there for Glen, for Judy, and for all of their wonderful family. May God bless you all. RIP Glen! I love you man!
Ron and Melinda Hogan
Friend
September 27, 2020
Love Glen. He always came in with a smile and a greeting kiss. Willing to help and was just a joy to be around. We love you Glen and we will miss your kindness and love so much. Our family lost a good one. God is welcoming you home and we will meet again. Go Rest In Peace.
Darla Tucker
Family
September 27, 2020
Glen is one of the kindest men I know. We are devastated by his passing. So unpretentious, always giving of himself, never asking for anything. He will be so missed.
Pauline and David Crain
PAULINE CRAIN
Friend
September 26, 2020
I first met Glen in Vietnam although we didn't see each other much after that we talked on the phone a lot.I know Glen loved his family more than anything.Glen was like a brother.miss you my friend .prayers for judy and all of the family
Rex Ford
Friend
September 26, 2020
Glen, thank you for your devotion to Pond Athletic Association because it provided lasting memories to so many children, including my own Patrick and Brittney. You will be missed.
Patricia Hawkins
Friend
September 26, 2020
Glen was a one of a kind human being. I never saw anything come from him that wasn’t kindness. I’m so glad my family and I got to know him. We’re better people for knowing him. Glen will be dearly missed.
Savannah Howes
Friend
September 26, 2020
What a wonderful to have known most of my life
RIP you will be missed
Linda and Larry Blanton
September 26, 2020
Lora
Daughter
September 26, 2020
Lora
Daughter
September 26, 2020
Lora
Daughter
September 26, 2020
I grew up across the street in Flat River where Glen lived with his parents. Several years older than myself, closer to my Sister, Jeanne’s age. Earl and Irene were two of the greatest people you would ever meet. Glen was raised by two of the best. I didn’t know him after he moved away. But I believe everything being said about him. May his beloved family find peace in this sad time. He is reunited with Mom and Dad watching over his family.
Sue Stanfill
Neighbor
September 25, 2020