Harry Ray King
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO
Harry Ray King, 80, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born June 6, 1940 in Millcreek, Missouri, the son of Noah and Georgia (Mills) King.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Audrey Newberry and Nina Rauls, and brother Theodore King.

Harry is survived by children Harry King Jr. (and wife Rhonda) and Kimberly Diane Yaden (and husband Kevin); siblings Jesse King (Donna), Gary King (Carol), Charles King (Virginia), Johnny King (Linda), Freda Casteel (Ralph) and Mildred Lewis; also Joyce Lunsford; and grandchildren Rachel Wilson, Moses James Wilson and Jacob Ezra Wilson.

Harry's church affiliation was with Twin Oaks Free Will Baptist Church.

Funeral Service was Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
