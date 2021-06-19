Harvey Ray Hull

FARMINGTON – Harvey Ray Hull of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2021, at NHC in Desloge at the age of 93. He was born on January 27, 1928, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Thomas Hull and Carrie (Farris) Hull. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

Harvey proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army where he earned the Victory Medal during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 416 of Farmington and the Disabled American Veterans. He was the owner of D & E Tropicals in St. Louis for many years before moving to a farm in Farmington where he loved taking care of his animals. He enjoyed the outdoors and playing cards and dominoes with his friends. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Harvey is survived by many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 906, Park Hills, MO 63601. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.