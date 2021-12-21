Helen Elizabeth Holt

DOE RUN – Helen Elizabeth Holt, formerly of Doe Run, entered into eternal rest on December 19, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 95. She was born on January 29, 1926, in Libertyville, Missouri, to the late James Henry Sebastian Sr. and Sarah Ellen (Cowley) Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Holt Sr., her children, Joe Holt Sr. and Jane Holt, and her siblings, Edna Sebastian Hartman, Sarah Sebastian Liles, Rachel Sebastian, Marilyn Sebastian Effan, James Henry Sebastian, Jr., Ben Lee Sebastian, and William Eugene Sebastian.

Helen is survived by her children, Jennifer (Frank) Holt Rooker, Hugh (Florence Chang) Holt Jr., Michael Holt, Thomas (Debby) Holt, Nancy (David Blunt) Holt, and Tim (Debbie) Holt, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers, George (Fern) Sebastian of Park Hills and David (Cora) Sebastian of Farmington, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Helen was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Delassus. She enjoyed reading and woodworking but most of all she loved being with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ronald Poole officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http:/www.cancer.org. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.