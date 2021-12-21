Menu
Helen Elizabeth Holt
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Helen Elizabeth Holt

DOE RUN – Helen Elizabeth Holt, formerly of Doe Run, entered into eternal rest on December 19, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 95. She was born on January 29, 1926, in Libertyville, Missouri, to the late James Henry Sebastian Sr. and Sarah Ellen (Cowley) Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Holt Sr., her children, Joe Holt Sr. and Jane Holt, and her siblings, Edna Sebastian Hartman, Sarah Sebastian Liles, Rachel Sebastian, Marilyn Sebastian Effan, James Henry Sebastian, Jr., Ben Lee Sebastian, and William Eugene Sebastian.

Helen is survived by her children, Jennifer (Frank) Holt Rooker, Hugh (Florence Chang) Holt Jr., Michael Holt, Thomas (Debby) Holt, Nancy (David Blunt) Holt, and Tim (Debbie) Holt, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers, George (Fern) Sebastian of Park Hills and David (Cora) Sebastian of Farmington, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Helen was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Delassus. She enjoyed reading and woodworking but most of all she loved being with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ronald Poole officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http:/www.cancer.org. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Doe Run Memorial Cemetery
Hildebrecht Road, Doe Run, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sincere sympathy to the family. I feel fortunate to have known Helen. A truly wonderful, sweet, precious lady.
Sandy Jones
Friend
December 22, 2021
Went to school with Hugh Jr. Sympathies.
Judy gruner
December 22, 2021
Helen, you were a bright light in this world! I am so grateful to have been given the honor of knowing you and loving you! Abram loved his visits with you! Thanks for always making us feel special!
Emily Penton
Family
December 21, 2021
Mike so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. You and all the family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and give you comfort in this time of sorrow.
Al/Sharon Berry
Other
December 21, 2021
