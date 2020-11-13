Helen 'Maureen' Lewis

PARK HILLS – Helen "Maureen" Lewis 82, of Park Hills formerly of Elvins, passed away November 11, 2020, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. She was born July 26, 1938, in Esther, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan W. Lewis and Helen (Fisher) Lewis; and her brother,

Don "Monk" Lewis.

Maureen is survived by her niece, Donna (Tom) Joyce; great-nephews, Jason (Cherie) Joyce, and David Cross; great-niece, Dr. Krista Lewis; great-great-niece, Riley Skaggs; and great-great-nephew, Jonas Joyce; and friends, Bonnie Caldwell, and Vera Raglin.

Prior to her retirement in 1993, Maureen was employed by the Riverview Gardens School District for thirty years; first as a teacher, and the remaining twenty-five years as a high school counselor.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with speaker Donna Sue (Lewis) Joyce. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington. In lieu of flowers or memorials, sometime in the near future, treat some friends or classmates of the Esther High School class of 1956 to a dinner at a restaurant of your choice.