Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Lewis
DIED
November 11, 2020

Helen 'Maureen' Lewis

PARK HILLS – Helen "Maureen" Lewis 82, of Park Hills formerly of Elvins, passed away November 11, 2020, at Country Meadows Nursing Center. She was born July 26, 1938, in Esther, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan W. Lewis and Helen (Fisher) Lewis; and her brother,

Don "Monk" Lewis.

Maureen is survived by her niece, Donna (Tom) Joyce; great-nephews, Jason (Cherie) Joyce, and David Cross; great-niece, Dr. Krista Lewis; great-great-niece, Riley Skaggs; and great-great-nephew, Jonas Joyce; and friends, Bonnie Caldwell, and Vera Raglin.

Prior to her retirement in 1993, Maureen was employed by the Riverview Gardens School District for thirty years; first as a teacher, and the remaining twenty-five years as a high school counselor.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with speaker Donna Sue (Lewis) Joyce. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington. In lieu of flowers or memorials, sometime in the near future, treat some friends or classmates of the Esther High School class of 1956 to a dinner at a restaurant of your choice.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO 63601
Nov
14
Service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO 63601
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.