Helen Marie Nelson

DESLOGE – Helen Marie Nelson of Desloge, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 89. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Fredericktown, Missouri to the late Elmer and Janie (Bollinger) Sikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Nelson, her son, Dennis Stanfill and her brothers, Elmer J. Sikes, Elvin Sikes and Melvin Sikes.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Meredith) Stephens of Waynesville, MO, Nancy Hartupee of Park Hills, and Mark (Shari) Stanfill of Park Hills, her stepchildren, Gayla (Joe) Eaves of Doe Run, MO, Sharon (Jim) Dickerson of Desloge, MO, Kenny (Suzie) Nelson of Desloge, MO, and Wayne Nelson of Union, MO, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, her sister in law, Mary Ellen Sikes of Fredericktown, MO, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen retired as a laborer for U.S. Tool Grinding. In her younger years, she played softball. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword puzzles and loved Wheel of Fortune. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice, 810 Progress Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or funeral service. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com