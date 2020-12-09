Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Nelson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Helen Marie Nelson

DESLOGE – Helen Marie Nelson of Desloge, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 89. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Fredericktown, Missouri to the late Elmer and Janie (Bollinger) Sikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Nelson, her son, Dennis Stanfill and her brothers, Elmer J. Sikes, Elvin Sikes and Melvin Sikes.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Meredith) Stephens of Waynesville, MO, Nancy Hartupee of Park Hills, and Mark (Shari) Stanfill of Park Hills, her stepchildren, Gayla (Joe) Eaves of Doe Run, MO, Sharon (Jim) Dickerson of Desloge, MO, Kenny (Suzie) Nelson of Desloge, MO, and Wayne Nelson of Union, MO, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, her sister in law, Mary Ellen Sikes of Fredericktown, MO, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen retired as a laborer for U.S. Tool Grinding. In her younger years, she played softball. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword puzzles and loved Wheel of Fortune. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice, 810 Progress Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. Masks are required if attending the visitation and/or funeral service. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Dec
11
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Dec
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
john symonds
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results