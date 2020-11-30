Helen Leora Zimmerman

DOE RUN – Helen Leora Zimmerman of Doe Run, passed away on November 25, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 96. She was born on October 21, 1924, in Doe Run to the late Adam and Ida May (Higbee) Weiss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, William Zimmerman and numerous brothers and sisters.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Connie (and husband David) Pipkin of Farmington and Christine (and husband Ronald) Comte of Germantown, Maryland, her grandchildren, Russell Pipkin, Richard (and wife Joel) Pipkin, Rodger Pipkin, Carissa (Mike Bailey) Stanziola, and Vanessa (and husband E.J.) Zambrana, her great grandchildren, Jared Pipkin, Joshua Pipkin, Chloe Pipkin, Delaney Pipkin, Sabrina Bailey, Sophia Stanziola, Eva Zambrana, and Elise Zambrana, along with many nieces, nephews, special neighbors and friends.

Helen previously worked as a secretary at Vandiver Realty and Construction. She was a member of the Doe Run Church of God. She enjoyed camping, fishing, quilting, crocheting, artwork, cross stitch, playing solitaire, adult coloring and word search. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the visitation and funeral service will be private for the immediate family. Extended family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Monday, November 30 at 12:30 p.m. at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Weiss Family Cemetery, c/o Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 W. Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.