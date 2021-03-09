Menu
Henry Bomar Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Henry Bomar, Jr.

FARMINGTON – Henry German Bomar, Jr., 84, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away March 5, 2021, at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis. He was born January 30, 1937, in Steele, Missouri, to the late Henry and Mary (Holbert) Bomar, Sr. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the VFW and AMVETS.

In addition to his parents, Henry was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean (Paulson) Bomar; son, Henry Bomar III; siblings, William Bomar, Fanny McKenna, Peggy Bomar, Mary Nona Bomar, Betty Jean Flowers, and Johnie Pauline Cecil.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Nona Marie Mungle (Lee Dreibelbiss); grandson, Caleb Mungle (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Caden and Keira Mungle; sister, Alice Barton; sister-in-law, Doris Bomar. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Interment with full military honors will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Steele, Missouri, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 9, 2021.
So very sorry for your loss
Bruce Middendorf
March 9, 2021
