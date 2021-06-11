Hilda Holdman

PARK HILLS – Hilda Holdman, formerly of Park Hills, Missouri, passed May 28, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 94. She was born March 22, 1927, in Leadington, Missouri, to Walter Dalton and Elsie (Moore) Dalton.

Hilda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin "Speck" C. Holdman; parents, Walter and Elsie Dalton; brother, Leon Dalton; brother, Claud "Rusty" Dalton; and sister, Mildred Ellis.

She is survived by one son, Richard (Vicki) Holdman of Olathe, Kansas; three grandchildren, Christopher (Kara) Holdman of Lenexa, Kansas; Patrick Holdman of Olathe, Kansas; Lynnlea ( Steve) Nelson of Olathe, Kansas; nine great-grandchildren, Kenna, Kainsley, Kasslynn and, Kallina Holdman; Lexi and Lani Holdman; Brecken, Raelynn and Harper Nelson; one brother, Robert (Laura) Dalton of Perryville, Missouri; and one sister, Margaret Spino of Hendersonville, North Carolina ; numerous nieces and nephews.

Hilda loved her family. Five years ago, she moved from the Lead Belt area, the only area she had ever lived, to be close by her family in Olathe, Kansas. She was a member of the First Church of God in Leadwood, Missouri. She was a wife and stay at home Mom for many years, however, worked as a bookkeeper for several area businesses in her later years. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering with her church and the Park Hills Senior Center.

A memorial service for Kansas family and friends was held June 6th at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection West. A graveside service will be held at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Missouri, June 14th at 10 a.m. Pastor Kendall Hughes will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Church of God in Leadwood, Missouri.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills, Missouri.