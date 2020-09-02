Irene Joan Giffin

FARMINGTON – Irene Joan Giffin of Farmington, Missouri, born on December 19, 1932 to Biaggio and Cosima (Cosimina) Paternostro, was one of eight children; five sons and three daughters. With family by her side, Irene passed away after a long illness on August 26, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Austin Giffin. She is survived by her loving sister Betty Valdez, and five devoted daughters, Gayle (Lee) Pollak, Donna (Ron) Hash, Rebecca (David) Hull, Martha (Lester) Foster, and Rachel (Howard) Sansoucie. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Irene was always a spiritual person with many questions about God. At 13 she began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, and found the answers to her questions. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on September 18, 1949, and found great joy in helping others come to know the truth about our God, Jehovah. Included in that truth was our Biblical hope of a future paradise here on earth. She had unshakable faith in that promise.

Irene very much enjoyed being with her family, and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed music, singing and dancing, and loved to read.

She will be deeply missed by her family and congregation of friends.

A Memorial service will be held on Zoom Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. It will open at 1:30 p.m. with a picture gallery. The Meeting ID is 852 0887 4885; Password is 12345