Irma Yvonne Thompson

PARK HILLS – Irma Yvonne Thompson, 80, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away March 23, 2022, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born May 27, 1941, at Bonne Terre, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Mills and Oby (House) Mills; her husband, Robert (Bob) Thompson; daughter, Lisa (Thompson) Kinnard; and sister, Faye Hickman.

Irma is survived by her daughters, Rita Julius and husband Dennis, and Lori Sutton and husband Joe; sons, Bob Thompson and wife Lena, Jerry Thompson and wife Stephanie, and David Thompson; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Day and husband Dwight; and brother, Dennis Mills and wife Carol. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills, Missouri.