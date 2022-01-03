Menu
Ivan Paul Griffin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Ivan Paul Griffin

BONNE TERRE – Ivan Paul Griffin, 91, of Bonne Terre, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, in Rock Falls, Illinois, at his daughter Rhonda and Herman's home. He was born Sunday, September 7, 1930, in Bonne Terre and was a member of the Second Baptist Church of East Bonne Terre. Ivan enjoyed living in the country, working in his garden and yard, spending time with his grandchildren and spending time watching Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart programs with his late wife of 66 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard and Opal Marie (Wells) Griffin; wife, Opal Nadine (Mayberry) Griffin; daughters, Nina Jean Griffin and Gail Griffin-Manning and husband Keith; siblings, Orie, Burl, Forrest and Marvin.

Ivan is survived by his six children, Paulette Akridge (Art deceased), Ivan Griffin (Lisa), Brenda St. Pier (Michael deceased), Donna Manning (Dexter), Rhonda Warren (Herman), Ruth O'Neal (Todd Willet), eighteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Pastor Stanley Payne officiating. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Boyer Chapel in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Jan
6
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St. PO Box 236, Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
