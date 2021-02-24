John "Jack" Dugan

FARMINGTON - John Gerard "Jack" Dugan, 93, of Farmington passed away February 21, 2021, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. He was born January 6, 1928, in Charleston, Missouri, to the late Henry and Clara (Robinson) Dugan.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Jack enjoyed music, computer gaming, camping and fishing.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Helen (Prokopf) Dugan; and niece, Mary Ann.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi.