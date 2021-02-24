Menu
Jack Dugan
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

John "Jack" Dugan

FARMINGTON - John Gerard "Jack" Dugan, 93, of Farmington passed away February 21, 2021, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. He was born January 6, 1928, in Charleston, Missouri, to the late Henry and Clara (Robinson) Dugan.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Jack enjoyed music, computer gaming, camping and fishing.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Helen (Prokopf) Dugan; and niece, Mary Ann.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi. Masks or face coverings are required before entering the building. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com


Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Taylor Chapel, Farmington, MO
Feb
26
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home
Taylor Chapel, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
