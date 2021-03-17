Jacob Matthew 'Jake' McFarland

PARK HILLS – Jacob Matthew "Jake" McFarland, 21, of Park Hills, passed away March 14, 2021, in Crystal City, Missouri.

Jacob was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Emerson "Jake" Cooksey, Amos McFarland, and Robert Robinson; as well as one aunt, Karry Weston.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Matthew and Angela McFarland of Park Hills; two sisters, Karli McFarland of the home, and Ashley McFarland of House Springs. Jacob is also survived by grandparents, Sharon Weston of Bismarck, Terry McFarland of Park Hills, and Martha McCarver of Park Hills; and great-grandparents, Betty McFarland of Park Hills, and Mary Robinson of Desloge. Several cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive

Jacob was a 2017 graduate of Central High School, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the Elvins Baptist Church in Park Hills. Jacob also worked as a Corrections Officer at ERDCC in Bonne Terre.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills. The wearing of masks and social distancing is required during visitation and the funeral service.