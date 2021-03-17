Menu
Jacob McFarland
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Jacob Matthew 'Jake' McFarland

PARK HILLS – Jacob Matthew "Jake" McFarland, 21, of Park Hills, passed away March 14, 2021, in Crystal City, Missouri.

Jacob was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Emerson "Jake" Cooksey, Amos McFarland, and Robert Robinson; as well as one aunt, Karry Weston.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Matthew and Angela McFarland of Park Hills; two sisters, Karli McFarland of the home, and Ashley McFarland of House Springs. Jacob is also survived by grandparents, Sharon Weston of Bismarck, Terry McFarland of Park Hills, and Martha McCarver of Park Hills; and great-grandparents, Betty McFarland of Park Hills, and Mary Robinson of Desloge. Several cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive

Jacob was a 2017 graduate of Central High School, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the Elvins Baptist Church in Park Hills. Jacob also worked as a Corrections Officer at ERDCC in Bonne Terre.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills. The wearing of masks and social distancing is required during visitation and the funeral service.




Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Mar
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As Monday approaches I see so many signs of you all around me. You are missed everyday man. I smile when I think of you and recall memories of us running around on the yard when we both were on OT saying where was that call or hey did you see my cup? Lol. Shine down on us.
Krys Mishler
Family
March 9, 2022
Rest In Peace jake you were taken too soon.
Anonymous
March 21, 2021
So sorry for the loss of such a young viberant man, too young too soon, thinking of the family & everyone are in my prayers
Janice Jenkins
March 20, 2021
Sending Angie and the entire family my thoughts and prayers. Regardless of time passed, I am always here for you. Much love.
Megan Harbison
Friend
March 19, 2021
Now your God’s soldier in heaven. Love you brother and you are missed.
Jordan Tibbs
Friend
March 18, 2021
There are no words that can be said that will ease what you are going through. Know that you are in the prayers of many. Jacob, I met and spoke with a few times, one thing I can say is you were your father's son. Same sense of humor and wit. You will be missed by all you knew you.
Rhonda Matzker
Friend
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jake and the boys came to our home many times with our nephew. He was like a part of our family. We can´t imagine what you are going through right now. We just pray that god be with during this time. Jake will be missed by so many.
Kristina & Eric Marler
March 17, 2021
I can´t even begin to find the words to describe you. Our fun times together at work even through the long hours. Hippo Shake son! I will always miss you and cherish our memories. Love you man. To your family please know that you are my family as well. Thank you for the gift of Jake. He truly was a great young man that I adopted from day one. Know we are all here for you. Your ERDCC family is here for you.
Krys Mishler
March 17, 2021
So sad for this tragic loss, Prayers for the family.
Suzanne d Roderman
March 17, 2021
Peace be with you in your eternal journey
anonymous
March 17, 2021
Jake was a beautiful soul that left us too soon. i´m so sorry for the family, and I wish there was more I could do. I love you all.
Brandi Deason
March 17, 2021
Langley
March 17, 2021
Jordan Tibbs
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results