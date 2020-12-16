Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline Will
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo-Tech Road
Bonne Terre, MO

Jacqueline Fern Will

OWASSO, Okla. – Jacqueline Fern Will, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was born May 11, 1939, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to Jack and Iva (nee Tripp) Cooper and entered into rest Friday, December 11, 2020, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years and 7 months. Jacqueline married James Will August 26, 1978.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; and seven siblings, Oscar Sammuel Cooper Jr., Helen Mae Carpenter, Robert Eugene Cooper, Freda Irene Graham, Anna Louise Hill and Deanna Haertling.

Jacqueline is survived by two children, Deborah Lynn (Thomas) Lynch of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Sonya Tinnin (Bret) Hayes of St. Peters, Missouri; one grandchild, Augustus Thomas Hayes; two siblings, Shirley Jean Johnson, and Shari Kay Michener. Many other family and friends also survive.

Jacqueline worked until she was 62 years. She enjoyed sewing, shopping and decorating. Jacqueline took care of her only grandchild Gus, who she was very proud of. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo Tech School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. A graveside Service at St. Francois Memorial Park, 6776 Vo Tech School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo-Tech Road St. Francois Memorial Park, Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
6776 Vo-Tech Road St. Francois Memorial Park, Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapel Hill Mortuary - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Jackie and we were friends for many years when you two girls were young. Jackie was a fun friend.
Jewel Hays
December 16, 2020
Jackie was a very sweet and kind neighbor here in Butterfield Gardens. I am very sorry for your loss, Debbie.
Janet Short
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results