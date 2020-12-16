Jacqueline Fern Will

OWASSO, Okla. – Jacqueline Fern Will, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was born May 11, 1939, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to Jack and Iva (nee Tripp) Cooper and entered into rest Friday, December 11, 2020, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at the age of 81 years and 7 months. Jacqueline married James Will August 26, 1978.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; and seven siblings, Oscar Sammuel Cooper Jr., Helen Mae Carpenter, Robert Eugene Cooper, Freda Irene Graham, Anna Louise Hill and Deanna Haertling.

Jacqueline is survived by two children, Deborah Lynn (Thomas) Lynch of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Sonya Tinnin (Bret) Hayes of St. Peters, Missouri; one grandchild, Augustus Thomas Hayes; two siblings, Shirley Jean Johnson, and Shari Kay Michener. Many other family and friends also survive.

Jacqueline worked until she was 62 years. She enjoyed sewing, shopping and decorating. Jacqueline took care of her only grandchild Gus, who she was very proud of. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo Tech School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. A graveside Service at St. Francois Memorial Park, 6776 Vo Tech School Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.